There are still trustworthy Ghanaians to work with, not all are dishonest - US-based women shares

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Adwoa Serwaa

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Adwoa Serwaa has mentioned that Ghanaians abroad must find trustworthy Ghanaians to work with because there are honest people in Ghana who are ethical in their work.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Adwoa shared an experience working with a Ghanaian contractor living in Ghana. According to her, the contractor has been very truthful, and his honesty has won him several business contracts from her friends in the USA.



“Doing business in Ghana is all about finding a trustworthy person. Fortunately for me, I met a contractor, and because of his honesty, I've introduced him to many people here.



If you find an honest person, everything you do back home becomes a success. Most of us want to start businesses in Ghana, but sometimes they make it hard. Fortunately for me, I have honest people to take care of the business without any glitches,” she stated.

Speaking on life in the US, Serwaa advised young Ghanaians abroad to invest their money in education. According to her, life in the US is better off as literate than an illiterate.



“Some people come abroad for fashion. We spend our money on expensive clothes, parties and all. Think about the future. Will you be able to do hard labor the rest of your life,” Adwoa quizzed.