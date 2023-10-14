There are troubling issues within NPP that need urgent attention – Team Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The Head of Research of the Campaign Team for Kennedy Agyapong in the Ashanti Region, Silas Asiedu has said that there are indeed troubling issues within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that ought to be addressed immediately.

He described said the government must pay attention to the criticisms from persons within the party.



Just recently, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng took on the NPP and the government, describing them as running a friends, family and concubines’ government.



The concerns of the leading member received mixed reactions within the NPP. Whereas some describe it as necessary, others said it was needless.



In response to the recent developments discussed on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, as observed by MyNewsGh.com, Silas Asiedu expressed his stance. He noted that while he doesn't fully endorse all the content of the letter, there are indeed sensitive and concerning matters within the party that demand attention.



“When I drive around, in churches or in the trotro, I hear the complaints of people about my party and government. These are things that are happening that Ghanaians are not happy about and I think leaders of the party and the President must give it a hearing and work with it. They must sieve through the complaints and work on the genuine ones.

“I am an NPP member, the reason some of us believe Ken is asking for change. He has all it takes to get the NPP to work and form the next government" he said.



He continued, "There are sensitive troubling issues happening within the NPP that need the attention of leadership. All is not right in the NPP, it’s a human organisation and mistakes will be made. It takes people to correct it. The people can’t all be wrong."



