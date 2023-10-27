There hasn’t been a coup in Ghana because the army has been politicised – Kofi Amoabeng

Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng

The founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has indicated that the only good thing that has happened to Ghana under the current government is that there has been no military takeover.

He said that things in Ghana are really bad now, and the only reason the country has not experienced any military takeover is because the Ghana Armed Forces have now become politicised.



He said that successive governments, especially the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, have managed to politicise all state institutions, including the army.



“One of the biggest changes we have in this country is that, when parties come to power, especially this government, they politicise all the institutions. It is a very dangerous thing to do, and that is why we have not been progressing.



“If you put your own people as heads, it is either they don’t know what to do or they are qualified, but they are used as stooges, so even though you know what to do, you dare not do it; you do what we say you should do because we put you there.



“…the only good thing that has come out of it is that there is no coup. No coup because the army has been politicised and therefore the heads are NPP. And in the army now, which is very sad, soldiers are polarized politically,” he said.

He added that when he was in the army, personnel were forbidden from engaging in politics, but now it has become normal.



“When I was in the army, religion and politics were the two things we never discussed. Because you were there for the state,” he said.



