There have been five attempts to assassinate the Special Prosecutor – A Plus on 'armoured vehicles' request

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly knwon as 'A Plus'

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has justified the Special Prosecutor’s request for armored vehicles, as contained in a 2021 application for the clearance of some vehicles.

Recently, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), led by Mr. Kissi Adjabeng, has been subjected to scores of backlashes online, after the said document addressed to the finance ministry, went viral.



The request for four types of armoured-plated vehicles and 12 types of soft or light-body vehicles totaled at GH¢29,952,000, were captured, among others.



Scores of netizens including the likes of Blakk Rasta, have since kicked against the request, describing it as insane and insensitive.



However, A Plus has argued that an armoured vehicle is an essential requirement for the Special Prosecutor, who has encountered a series of assassination attempts.



“You want to assassinate someone. You have made five attempts on his life this year alone, but you are angry he has requested bulletproof cars which is a requirement under the law that set up his office.



"Did the special prosecutor set up the OSP? Should I release the photos of all the attempts or you'll shut up over there and allow the man to do his job? Like, he should avail himself for k!ln abi? I'm surprised he didn't even request for bulletproof bulldozers. You have children but every day you want to k!l somebody. If you like, ask police to invite me for questioning. Like the things I'll say ɛh! I'm calling your bluff!” he wrote in a long Facebook post.

He also bemoaned what he described as the constant habit of frustrating anti-corruption leaders by this current NPP-led administration.



“Me I no dey see any of you ooo, You people did same to Charlotte Osei, you did same to Domelovo, you did same to Martin Amidu, you did same to Dr Anyah, just to mention a few, and Abdul Malik Kwaku Barko ooo sɛ Kwaku One too,” he added.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Check out the post below:







EB/BB