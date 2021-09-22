There is a force causing all gov’ts after Nkrumah to fail - Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, General Secretary for the Convention People’s Party

The General Secretary for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, has suggested that all other governments after Kwame Nkrumah have failed to live to their promises because of a "force" behind.

According to her, the bitter words from Kwame Nkrumah after his nation betrayed him may have invoked a curse on the country.



Appearing on e.TV Ghana's 'Fact Sheet' show, she explained to Samuel Eshun, "We take it for granted, but why are we struggling like this? I always say that no government comes to power with the intention to do the wrong thing, but when anybody sits on that seat, it is always a failure.



"I don't believe that when people are campaigning, they don't mean what they say. Anybody who is out there campaigning means what they say, but why is it that anytime a president sits on that seat, they are not focused? Whatever they said during their campaign is just thrown off, and they do something different".



"I believe that we should say sorry. We are being belligerent, but I believe we should say sorry to Osaygefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah as a nation because it is so painful. He was a human being. He was an icon, a man with an indelible legacy like Nelson Mandela, and yet we treated him with disdain", she stressed.

21st September 2021 marked Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day; a day set aside to remember and honour the country's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Dr Nkrumah became the leader of government business in 1951 after leading the CPP to victory to form a government, a process that eventually led the Gold Coast to independence from British rule in 1957.



He also played a key role in the formation of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU).



As the leader of the country, Dr Nkrumah led massive socio-economic development that resulted in a number of infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Akosombo Dam, the Tema Motorway, among other projects.