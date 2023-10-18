There is a plot to remove Energy Minister for not agreeing to shady deals - Former MP reveals

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Edward Ennin, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, has lauded the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his stance in preventing shady dealings within the Energy Ministry.

Edward Ennin revealed that there is an internal push to have the Energy Minister removed from his position due to his unwillingness to endorse dubious transactions, a mynewsgh.com report said.



While he clarified that he may not have a personal friendship with the current Energy Minister, he expressed his appreciation for the reports he's heard regarding the Minister's refusal to engage in questionable agreements.



"I am not friends with the current Energy Minister, but this time around I like what I’m hearing. I am told he is not agreeing to some shady deals, and because of that, they want to take him from the position," mynews.gh.com quoted him.



Ennin also raised concerns about the current state of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the ongoing expenditure on its board members and staff. He emphasized that a mere $5 million is all that is required to revamp and operate TOR, but certain individuals' self-interest has impeded the refinery from functioning all these years.

He commented, "All these years, salaries have been paid to CEOs of TOR running into millions of cedis, but the refinery has never worked. They know that TOR needs just $5 million and will be operational if they are truthful. However, some selfish people, because of their interests, have decided to work against the revival of TOR."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA