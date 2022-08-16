5
There is an immediate need to reshuffle as 'breaking the 8' would be difficult - Bukari

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari has advised President Akufo-Addo to consider reshuffling his ministers.

He believes that immediate changes in his government are required.

He stated that the president should listen to the voice of the people because that voice is the voice of God.

In his opinion, the president should make changes because he is the only president in Ghana’s history who has refused to reshuffle since taking office.

The former presidential staffer stated that changes were required so that Ghanaians and party members could be satisfied.

He also stated that if the party is to break 8, there must be unity of purpose, and that unity of purpose requires him to listen to the voice of the people.

"Listen to the voice of the people because the voice of the people is the voice of God. So he should do the needful. There is a need for immediate changes in his government. There is an immediate need for him to do changes in his government… There is the need to make changes so that at least Ghanaians, and the party would be satisfied.

"If we want to break the 8, there is the need for unity of purpose, and the unity of purpose is that he should listen to the voice of the people," he added.

