There is an iota of truth in Nyaho Tamakloe’s statement about Akufo-Addo – Dr Amoako Baah

Political Scientist and former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, said he agrees with Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe’s opinion about the President.

Speaking on this opinion of the statesman, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah expressed that while he will personally not state what Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said, he believes there is an iota of truth in what the statesman said.



“There is an iota of truth in Nyaho’s statement. This is because if no one will hold the President accountable and he is not going a second term, it is expected that he will do whatever he pleases.

Nana Addo said he was against corruption and that he will put those who are culpable behind bars. Who has he arrested so far? That is the problem. Out of frustration, people say these things and I believe what Nyaho is saying is true. It is not a complete lie but I won’t state it in the way he did,” he told Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’.



Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “the most lawless President” the country has ever had.



Addressing the press at his residence on Thursday, he decried the current breakdown of law and order in Ghana, attributing the situation to the posture of the President.