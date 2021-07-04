There is an organised scheme against MCE – NPP Youth Group

MCE of Ejura Sekyeredumase, Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Group Known as ‘Rapa Base Youth Group’ has observed that there is a grand scheme by some faceless individuals in the Ejura Municipality against the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba.

Following the death of Kaaka, there have been several attempts to link the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to his murder.



As part of the fake news agenda, headlines such as Ejura MCE flees with his family, Ejura MCE sacked and Ejura MCE arrested have so far inundated the social media sites.



A statement issued and signed by the group’s Spokesperson, Emmanuel Asamoah, disclosed that some self-seeking individuals are collaborating with the NDC MP to defame the acting MCE of Ejura and therefore are taking undue advantage of the tension to engage in dirty politics.



According to the group, about 80 percent of the demonstrators are well known NDC supporters who are uncomfortable with the MCE’s stellar performance. “We, therefore, advise the NDC and its supporters to stop the fake news agenda and to depoliticize the unfortunate incident and join forces with peace brokers to maintain law and order in the Ejura Municipality,” the statement indicated.

Read the full statement below:



“Our attention has been drawn to series of fake reports on a number of spoof websites that our MCE has been sacked, arrested in his attempt to flee from Ejura and from the country.”



The above claims and many others that suggest that he has gone into hiding are all false, misleading, defamatory and can be described as fiction of imagination of faceless people who are capitalizing on the disturbance at Ejura for reasons known to them.



Others in pursuit of a clandestine agenda are busily circulating these fake news items on social media platforms.

Ordinarily, we would not have responded to this fake news which we are aware is a grand plot against the Ejura MCE.







These self-seeking individuals and groups collaborating with the NDC MP to defame the MCE of Ejura are taking undue advantage of the dirty politics that some people are engaged in.



The MCE has neither been sacked nor arrested anywhere in Ghana.

Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba is discharging his duties as assigned.



We, therefore, wish to appeal to the public and those who have been carried away by these fake media reports to treat them with the contempt they deserve.



This is also to remind all and sundry that he has been assigned a duty; that is to ensure that peace is restored in Ejura and residents go about their business without trouble as was the case.



He would therefore not be swayed by propaganda in these troubling moments.

