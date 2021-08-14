There is anger out there - Kofi Bentil pushes for Agyeman-Manu's resignation

Kofi Bentil explained how angry Ghanaians are about a lot of things happening today

• Kofi Bentil believes too many things happening today have gotten Ghanaians very angry

• The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has already been under a lot of pressure to resign for his role in the Sputnik V vaccine scandal



• Kofi Bentil says all these things make him worried about what kind of country we are building



The Senior Vice President of think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, says there is a lot of anger among the populace over so many things, compounded by the recent scandal of the Sputnik V vaccines for the country.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has been under intense pressure to resign from his position over his involvement in the scandal, also too because the ad hoc committee that was instituted by parliament to look into the matter, established that he lied under oath.



The Ministry of Finance was therefore charged to retrieve the money already paid to Sheikh Al Maktoum, the Dubai middleman expected to supply the vaccines, and which he has so far returned.

“The requested amount of Two Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars (USD2, 470,000) has already been refunded to the designated bank account, as communicated by you.



“The Swift and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record," the letter from the Sheikh's office stated.



But that has not been enough for the likes of Kofi Bentil, who insists that too many people have sacrificed to bring this country the democracy it currently is enjoying.



"I was part of the struggle that brought us back this constitution and before me there were fighters, you know, Adu Boahen, culture of silence. What I want to say is that we have gone through a history to come to where we are and to establish the rule of law and constitutional governance but we have over the past 20 something years, slipped into situations worse than what we used to experience," he said.



Kofi Bentil added that the mere thought of the fact that when people complain about the rots that are happening in the country, others consider it a joke.

He said that this is fuel for something that could be even worse especially since there are too many people angry about a lot of things happening in the country.



"So, I worry about that we are trying to create a situation where some people are clearly above the law and you again you know, it's not as if anybody wants somebody to be punished but when these things are taken as a joke, alright, I'm telling you, there is anger out there.



"There is anger out there. Woyome has walked freely with our money and you know, anytime I hear Woyome, they say 'Woyome is 51 million,' so, are we building a nation or what are we trying to do?," he quizzed.



Kofi Bentil was speaking on the Saturday, August 14, 2021, edition of NewsFile on Joynews, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



