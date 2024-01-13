There is going to be mass resignation in the police and army, a lot of them will not vote in 2024 – Eagle Prophet

Renowned pastors in Ghana continue to prophecise about events that will transpire in 2024 and this year being an election year, most of the prophesies have been about the elections.

The founder and leader of God's Crown Chapel Prophet, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, also known as Eagle Prophet, is the latest prophet to prophecise about the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview on Top Radio over the week, Eagle Prophet said that there is going to be a lot of commotion among personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces prior to the 2024 polls.



He said that a lot of officers from the two security services are going to resign in a mass exodus and a lot of them would also refuse to take part in the election.



Here is how the prophet narrated his vision of the 2024 elections.



“I saw that a police car and a military vehicle were in one compound and there was water oozing out from the ground and there was water also from the heavens. The water entered the two cars and all the people who were in these cars got down and the water swept the car away.

“As the policemen were coming out of their cars, they were all removing their uniforms and throwing them in the water and they were all waking away naked. I asked that spirit of God what this meant and that was when I saw a lot of the ballot boxes in the water being dragged away, as the police were waking off with their hands raised.



“And this is what the spirit of God told me, 1. A lot of military and police people would not vote this year. The voter turnout of their session is going to be very poor. 2. There is going to be a very strong mass resignation in the military and the police,” he said.



He went on to say that he saw eagles lifting the two vehicles onto a mountaintop and a policeman and a soldier blow horns to assemble a new set of officers.



He added that to avert this vision from happening there has to be a lot of prayers and the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, must speak to his people.



