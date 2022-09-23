There is no 'Big Six' in the history of Ghana’s independence - Bernard Mornah

Political Activist, Bernard Mornah

Political Activist, Bernard Mornah, says the man that gave revolutionary push to attainment of Ghana’s independence is Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and not the Big Six as some want to twist facts.

‘Were they not the same people who went out to preach that we were not mature enough to become independent? How could they constitute the people who said they were fighting for our liberation," he quizzes.



Speaking on Dwaboase show on Tv XYZ, Mr. Mornah rubbishes claims by a section of anti-Nkrumahists that they initiated him into the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) and that he (Nkrumah) was an opportunist.



He says having seen the extraordinary qualities of mobilisation in Nkrumah, the then UGCC had wanted to exploit him.

Watch video below



