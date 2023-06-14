There is no arrogance in Akufo-Addo’s body language – Koku Anyidoho reacts to president ordering chief to stand for anthem

President Akufo-Addo

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has come to the defence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding his recent reaction towards a chief during the Green Ghana Day event in Accra.

Koku Anyidoho argued that the president's display of frustration and body language should not be interpreted as arrogance but rather as a sign of his attentiveness during public events.



His remarks followed President Akufo-Addo's response to the Mempasem chief who refused to stand for the national anthem during the Green Ghana Day event held on the campus of the University of Ghana on June 9, 2023.



Expressing his displeasure with the chief's behavior, the president angrily instructed Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, to call the said chief to order.



On the back of the said gesture critics say the president displayed arrogance towards the chief but Koku Anyidoho contends that the president’s action and body language toward the chief cannot be attributed to arrogance. He maintains that the president’s reaction showed his alertness and vigilance during public engagements.



Anyidoho, drawing from his experience managing a president and his expertise as a former director of communications at the presidency, emphasized that the president's body language indicated his sobriety and attentiveness to details.

He also implied that others might not have noticed the chief's refusal to stand due to being in a less attentive state.



"Honestly, I don't tend to belabour the point. But, having managed a president before, and from a communications expert's point of view, there is no arrogance in the body language of the President. Rather, it means he was alert and not drunk. Others may have been drunk and not noticed anything," Anyidoho explained in a Twitter post on June 11, 2023.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, has apologized to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for incurring his wrath during a national event on Friday, June 9, 2023.



According to the chief, his decision to remain seated while the national anthem played at the Green Ghana Day event was due to his state of health and not an act of disrespect to the president or the anthem.





