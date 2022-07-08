There is no data accurate than food prices in the market – Dan Kwaku Yeboah fumes

Sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Food prices shoot up

Dan Kwaku Yeboah condemns food and agric minister



Friends of Dr Akoto Afriyie refer sports journalist to statistical service data



Celebrated sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has downplayed accusations of ill motivation against him by a group calling itself Friends of Dr Afriyie Akoto.



According to the journalist, the group has refused to acknowledge the reality of rising food prices under the current minister for food and agriculture .



He added that they are rather interpreting his criticism of the minister as maliciously intended.



“What did I say? All that I sought to say was that to whom much is given, much is desired. The money that has been allocated to your sector by President Nana Addo is bigger than what we are going to seek from the IMF and yet we buy a finger of plantain for five cedis.

“They want me to go to Ghana Statistical Service. Do they sell plantain there?” Dan Kwaku Yeboah questioned in response to a petition delivered to the management of Despite Media by the Friends of Dr Afriyie Akoto.



The group has petitioned the management of Despite Media over what they describe as malicious attacks on the Minister for Agriculture.



According to the group, it has become aware of a deliberate attempt by the celebrated sports journalist to paint the minister as a failure in the agric sector amidst the rising cost of food prices.



But according to the group, data from the Ghana Statistical Service paints a picture contrary to what the journalist has suggested about the performance of the minister.



“It is even more painful considering the fact that Mr Kwaku Yeboah has refused to apprise himself of the development under this government; how the ministry of food and agriculture under the able leadership of Hon. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has contributed to the development of this country.



“His claims that the minister has refused to concentrate on his official duty can be said to be a figment of his own imagination. For the avoidance of doubt, we would like to refer Mr Kwaku Yebooah to recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service which points to records of agriculture as the only sector which witnessed steady growth since 2020,” the group said in their petition.

According to the group, they are tempted to believe that the journalist is being pushed to do the bidding of individuals who feel threatened by the popularity of the minister who is said to be preparing to contest for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party.



“Whether this is being done with the tacit approval of the management or the host of the show one cannot fathom. His wicked and unjustifiable criticism can only be motivated by cold hatred. We do not want to believe that he is being used as a conduit by people who feel threatened by the popularity of the hon. minister,” the group added in their petition signed by one King Kojo Abubada



But in his response to the group, Dan Kwaku Yeboah emphasized that “What data is more accurate than going to the market to buy plantain? Kwame, this man is seeking to become a president and just a little criticism of his ministry we did he has gathered so-called friends to issue a release. Then Nana Addo’s (President) friends should be issuing a thousand releases each week.”



GA/BOG