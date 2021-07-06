There is no justice under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu-Ampofo

NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has opined that the government has delivered no justice to abused persons since it took over office.

He claims that the abuse of the fundamental rights of citizens has hit the roofs after President Akufo-Addo took over office.



He recounted the murder of Ahmed Suale, the attack on senior security officers and abuse of citizens by security officers.



The blood of persons who died during the 2020 elections, he lamented, are crying for justice and yet, the ruling government has not shown any concern.



Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo further was speaking at the ongoing ‘March for Justice’ demonstration.

He called for a comprehensive justice system where every Ghanaian would be assured that under this government when you are seeking justice, you will get it.



“But under this government, you will not see it. That is why we are marching and asking that justice must prevail in Ghana,” he told the media.



