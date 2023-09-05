There is no king in Ghana – Dormaahene claims

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, has said that there is no king in Ghana because the constitution does not recognize any such position.

According to him, the paramount chief is the highest among the ranks of chiefs as enshrined in the Chieftaincy Act of Ghana, thereby, dispelling the notion of kings in the country.



His comment comes on the back of references to some chiefs in Ghana as ‘kings,’ but the paramount chief thinks otherwise.



In a meeting with some chiefs at the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II reiterated that there is no king in Ghana and cautioned his chiefs against third parties who confer chieftaincy titles on individuals.



“We [Bono regional house of chiefs] have heard that some people are calling some of our chiefs to make them kings. As Bono Regional House of Chiefs, anyone who has been appointed as chief of the various towns is recognized and accorded the respect due to them. The Chieftaincy Act indicates the number of chiefs in Ghana including paramount chiefs, the Asantehene, divisional chiefs, sub-divisional chiefs, Adikromfo, and other chiefs recognized by the National House of Chiefs.



“There is no law that says that if you are a chief, there is a superior one above you. I want to say without any doubt that there is no king in Ghana - there is not. For the whole of Ghana, the paramount chief is the greatest. If anyone thinks he is the king in the country, then all paramount chiefs should be dissolved for that person to rule so that some of us can go to maybe Cote d'Ivoire or Burkina Faso," he explained.



TWI NEWS

The Dormaahene chastised the general public for entertaining the title ‘king’ in the country as it is not a legal title.



"It is something that has been entertained in Ghana, if someone is not a king, how can he be a paramount chief?vAs I am here as Dormaahene, am I not a paramount chief? We are hereby serving notice,” he added.



Watch the interview below





Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu ll in a meeting with Nananom at the Bono Regional House of Chiefs says there is no KING in Ghana and again cautioned the Bono jurisdictions, stakeholders and public on any chief in Bono who accepts Paramount status from a third... pic.twitter.com/GguC2bgwyK — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) August 26, 2023

Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





BS/KPE