There is no miracle at TB Joshua’s Synagogue but magic – Former aide

The funeral of TB Joshua started on July 5 at SCOAN Headquarters in Lagos

• TB Joshua’s security aid believes the late prophet never performed miracles

• He said he did magic at his church



• He indicated that people who claim to be healed from a particular sickness deceive the public



Cletus Ossai, former security aide to the late TB Joshua, has said there is no miracle at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).



According to him, all the miracle works shown on the churches TV station, Emmanuel TV, are all planned by the church and it is not real.



Speaking on US-based Sinai Mountain Radio monitored by GhanaWeb, Ossai stated categorically, “there is no miracle in the Synagogue but there is magic…”



Explaining how the church goes about their miracle, Cletus Ossai indicated that, “when the cripple people come [to the SCOAN], they look decide and look for the ones that do not have difficulty in walking and asked them to sit on the wheelchair and those are the ones they will pray for so they are healed.”

He indicated that, when a person who is a cripple attend the SCOAN, he or she will be screened by the disciples of TB Joshua and as the security, he together with his men will discharge the ‘real cripple’.



“When I want to discharge them, I can tell you that don’t worry, they will call you back…the ‘real cripples’ are taken to the backside of the church and ask you to walk, if you can walk a little bit, you will be asked to wait but if your leg is totally ‘dead’, they will ask you to go. If you can walk a little bit, they will ask you to sit on a wheelchair; or you have another sickness that is not making you walk properly, they will tell you to sit down and present you to the church as cripple…”



Cletus Ossai alleged, if a cancer patient comes to the church, those with ‘real cancer’ are asked to go and come back later but those with something simpler to cancer or those with wounds which can heal with time are present to the congregation and prayed.



“Why is it that the white men that he [TB Joshua] normally pray for, there is no HIV person among the white men, people should ask themselves these questions and I will tell you today; if a white man has HIV they will not arrange you [for the pastor to pray for you] because they would like you to go and do a particular test at a particular lab; and even if you are positive, the lab will print a test result for you that says you are negative but the white man would like to go to his country and do the test, so when they come, they are not allowed to give testimonies,” he alleged further.



“The church will arrange with a hospital at Yaba, Federal Medical Centre for the result. They will make sure you don’t go to any medical lab; so, they will be the one to tell the lab that, this person is coming [for such test] but make sure, you give him a negative result…that is why they cannot arrange those white people because those white people would like to go back to their country to know whether they are healed already which will still come out as positive,” he added.



TB Joshua, a televangelist, and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) died on June 5, 2021, at the age of 57.

His death occurred few days before his 58th birthday.



The remains of the televangelist will be laid in state on the 8th with interment on the 9th and a thanksgiving service on the 11th to end the celebration of the life of Prophet TB Joshua.



The SCOAN is yet to name his successor.



Watch Cletus Ossai’s interview below



