There is no plan to eliminate BECE – Ntim Fordjour

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour is the Deputy Minister of Education

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has rebuffed claims that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be scrapped after 2023.

According to him, the Ghana Education System (GES) has no plans to abolish BECE but there will be a different format with the same examination standard as determined by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



Rev. Ntim Fordjour explained that the new format will be reflective of the curriculum that is being used in the various basic schools in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Wednesday, August 8, 20023, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour entreated the general public to disregard claims of the abolition of BECE after the 2023 edition.



“There's no decision whatsoever to write off or jettison BECE, so that notion or perception should be disregarded.



"Well, we are going to have the same form as we've been doing. Of course, the test items each year will have it in a different format, as WAEC determines, but the standard is going to be the same, and it's going to be reflective of the curriculum that we have put in place. What they have been taught is exactly what is going to come up,” he told TV3.



Rev. John Ntim Fordjour’s comment comes in response to claims of a possible cancellation of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after the 2023 edition over the introduction of a new examination for Basic schools in Ghana.

Watch the interview below:





Contrary to the widely held believe that the 2023 edition of the BECE is the last of its kind, the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour claims there is no plan to eliminate the Basic Education Certificate Examination in the nation.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/kJWvDa9Enz — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 10, 2023

BS/AE