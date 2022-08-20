There is no such thing as black magic in driving; be disciplined if you want to avoid accident - Driver

An accident scene

The chairman of the Kaneshie-Takoradi branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has dismissed the notion that driving involves “black magic.”

Mr. Kwasi Ansah, who has been driving for 37 years without a single accident, believes that all drivers must practice discipline and respect for road traffic regulations in order to prevent accidents on our roads.



In response to claims that some drivers use black magic to avoid accidents, the experienced driver ruled that out and maintained that it takes discipline to avoid road accidents.



Speaking on Nyankonton Nu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said several drivers had lost their lives through road accidents, and if there were something like black magic, they would have survived.

“These assertions are false. There is nothing like black magic in driving. Several drivers who died in road accidents would have survived if we had used black magic while driving. Surviving and avoiding an accident requires discipline, patience, and adherence to traffic laws.



"I don’t believe in black magic. Drivers must exercise restraint on our roads. If you lack discipline, the vehicle you drive will kill you," he added.