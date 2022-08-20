0
Menu
News

There is no such thing as black magic in driving; be disciplined if you want to avoid accident - Driver

Legon Accident Multiple 696x329 An accident scene

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The chairman of the Kaneshie-Takoradi branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has dismissed the notion that driving involves “black magic.”

Mr. Kwasi Ansah, who has been driving for 37 years without a single accident, believes that all drivers must practice discipline and respect for road traffic regulations in order to prevent accidents on our roads.

In response to claims that some drivers use black magic to avoid accidents, the experienced driver ruled that out and maintained that it takes discipline to avoid road accidents.

Speaking on Nyankonton Nu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said several drivers had lost their lives through road accidents, and if there were something like black magic, they would have survived.

“These assertions are false. There is nothing like black magic in driving. Several drivers who died in road accidents would have survived if we had used black magic while driving. Surviving and avoiding an accident requires discipline, patience, and adherence to traffic laws.

"I don’t believe in black magic. Drivers must exercise restraint on our roads. If you lack discipline, the vehicle you drive will kill you," he added.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost