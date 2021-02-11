There is no tension in military ranks over appointment of Admiral Amoamo as Chief of Defence Staff - Nitiwul

Defence Minister-designate Dominic Nitiwul

There is no friction among the senior ranks of the Ghana Armed Forces, Defence Minister nominee, Dominic Nitiwul has said.

Following the appointment of Rear Admiral Seth Amoamo as Chief of Defence Staff, there have been reports of some disunity within the military top ranks.



The reports postulate that the Chief of Army Staff Major Oppong Peprah is peeved by the president’s decision to sidestep him and appoint Rear Admiral Seth Amoamo.



The situation has as per the report sharply divided the military and affected morale among the junior ranks.



Addressing the issue during his vetting, Dominic Nitiwul denied knowledge of any such situation.

He rejected there is tension among the top hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces.



He revealed that General Oppong Peprah and Admiral Amoamo have served together before and expect them to work together fruitfully.



He expressed belief that military personnel recognized the need to defend the country’s interest at all times and will not be divided.



“Tension is non-existent. It is not true. Genera Oppong is three-star general is the army commander. He was the CSO under the current CDS. He served under him and when he moved to become the CSO and later army commander. They’ve worked together amicably and they are brothers. It does not exist. There is no tension among them,” Nitiwul maintained.