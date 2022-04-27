There is no way Bawumia will beat Mahama - former NPP MP

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, Kwame Asafu Adjei, has indicated that Vice President Bawumia has no chance against ex-President Mahama should the two be the candidates of Ghana’s two leading parties in the 2024 election.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will lose against John Dramani Mahama because of Mahama’s popularity in the northern parts of the county.



“If the vice president becomes the flagbearer of the NPP he will never win the presidential elections. There is no way the vice president is going to beat Mahama. The records are there, go to the hometown of the vice president, Walewale, a survey showed that the NDC will beat the NPP there. So, how can he win if he cannot win in his own hometown?"



“If you look at the region he is from, Mahama is also from there. Mahama’s strongholds are the Northern Region and the Zongo areas even though he is not a Muslim. Traditionally if you look at the voting patterns Northerners vote for NDC between 70 and 80 percent, even in some areas it is 95 percent,” he said in the Twi local dialect.

The former MP urged the NPP to choose Alan Kyeremanten as the flagbearer of the party because Alan has the greatest chance of beating Mahama.



“For us (the NPP) our stronghold is the Akan areas and anytime an Akan stands for the elections they vote massively for that person. So, the NPP folks must be truthful, it is now the turn of Alan Kyeremanten, the person Ghanaians know is Alan Kyeremanten, and the person the NPP knows is Alan Kyeremanten, the person we know from the past is Alan Kyeremanten," he noted.



Asafu Adjei's comments come after Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of STC and former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), indicated that a Bawumia-Alan ticket is the best combination for the NPP to go into the next election without stating who should be the candidate and who should be the running mate.



