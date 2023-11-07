There is no way NPP can win 2024 election without Kennedy Agyapong – Brother

Ralph Agyapong, brother and lawyer of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential contender, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that without the Assin Central MP's support, the NPP cannot win the 2024 elections.

This assertion comes in the wake of the NPP's presidential primaries held on November 4, 2023, which saw Kennedy Agyapong amassing a significant number of votes.



According to Ralph, these results are indicative of the substantial support Kennedy enjoys among the party's base.



"If you look at the confidence that Vice President Dr. Bawumia was having, it appears they had their arrangements that we had no idea about. If we had started the campaign early, I believe things would have been better than this,” he said.



He added,” When you look at all the results from the regions especially where Kennedy Agyapong pulled higher results, the party has to be careful and position themselves well because you can see that without Kennedy Agyapong there is no way they can win this election in 2024…there is no way they can win without him.”



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on November 6, 2023, he urged the party to leave Kennedy Agyapong alone, arguing that the party has often accused him of undermining its success with his outspoken and controversial remarks.



"Nobody has approached him for any position (vice presidential slot). They accuse him of destroying the party with his utterances, so why don't they leave him alone now?"

Kennedy Agyapong lost the NPP flagbearer election to Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



