There is no way the economy will stabilize under Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu with President Akufo-Addo

A former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the economy will only recover when President Akufo-Addo leaves office.

According to him, the level of rot the economy has gotten into will require some stringent measures to revive.



He insisted that an economic recovery under the current government is “practically impossible”.



“The economy will only recover post-Akufo-Addo government because there is no way this economy will stabilize under the watch of President Akufo Addo and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta because they have lost it.



“And as I understand, the Paris Club and China are yet to finalize their position on what to do with Ghana’s unsustainable debt and the country’s request for a common framework agreement and this should tell you an economic redemption is practically impossible under Nana Akufo Addo,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, according to the latest assessment by Fitch on June 2, 2023, titled “Positive Shift In Ghana's Political Risk Profile Following IMF Programme Approval,” it said the opposition NDC is most likely to win the 2024 general elections.

Fitch also added that the current government’s approach to tackling corruption remains a source of worry for Ghanaians.



It said: "Turning to the 2024 general election, we believe that the NDC is most likely to win.



"The rapid deterioration of economic conditions in 2022 and slow progress in the fight against perceived corruption – in a July 2022 Afrobarometer study, 85.0% of Ghanaians believed the government was doing a poor job in tackling corruption - will exacerbate anti-incumbency sentiment among the electorate," it added.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















SSD/FNOQ