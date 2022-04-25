There is some greed that has engulfed Akufo-Addo's government - Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari is an aide to former president Mahama

Akufo-Addo wants to leave office surrounded by militancy, Mogtari

Role of president should be one of mediation, Mogtari urges



There is a growing violence in the country, Mogtari warns



An aide to the former president of Ghana, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has said that the ruling government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has allowed elements of greed to take over portions of its government.



She explained that, the posturing of the president and people around him amidst the present economic hardships being experienced in the country, was not one of empathy.



“There is a certain growing violence because I think there is some greed also that has engulfed the ruling government. It appears there’s a lot of them who are struggling out there and there’s a few who have. And I think there is also a certain undercurrent of persons who think that this is the time for them to reposition themselves,” she said.

Joyce Bawa also expressed worry about what she described as the ‘militancy’ that appears to be characterizing the recent posturing of President Akufo-Addo, even as he prepares to leave office in 2024.



“I think the role of a president, especially when you’re about to leave office, is that of mediation, is that of reconciliation, is to appear as starting to assume the role of a statesman and the militancy that characterised candidate Akufo-Addo’s campaigns for the three times he contested to lead the NPP and to lead Ghana as president, should not be the same at a time where he seeks to leave office,” she said.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari was speaking on the Monday, April 25, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, and monitored by GhanaWeb when she made these comments.



She added that there is the need for the government to be aware of the growing tensions in the country and to lower their ego by attending to them.



“So, let us all sound a voice of caution especially to the ruling government that there is a certain growing intolerance,” she said.