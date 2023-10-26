There is something wrong with the NPP – Afriyie Akoto laments ‘unfairness’

Dr Afriyie Akoto, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has criticized what he called favouritism within the party and its possible repercussions as the November 4 delegates' congress draws near.

He emphasized the importance of a level-playing field and how that can engender party cohesion and prepare for the upcoming election against the NDC.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on October 25, 2023, Dr. Afriyie Akoto stressed that engineering the November 4 Congress to favor one candidate could have detrimental consequences



"I am prepared to give the benefit of the doubt and hope that everything will be alright because the implication of all this is the unity of the people.



"If we are not seen to be having a level playing field after 4th November, it is going to be very difficult to unite the party against the NDC, and for me, that is my worry,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Commenting on Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, Dr. Afriyie Akoto acknowledged the reasons cited for his departure.



He indicated that, unlike Kyerematen's approach, he believes that under the leadership of Mike Ocquaye as the chairman of the presidential election committee, corrective measures could be taken.

He expressed worry about the open declaration of support for one candidate by government appointees, parliamentarians, and party managers, contrary to established guidelines.



“Of course, I don’t manage information the way he has done and I still believe that with a person like Mike Ocqyaye in charge, things can be corrected.



“But we have rules and regulations which say that if you are a party official you don’t come out to say that you are supporting this person or that person but look at what is happening.



“The whole government, the whole parliament, the whole party, most of the party managers, and so on have come out openly to say that they support one person and it goes against the rules.



“So, there is something wrong with the party."



