There is too much disunity in NPP – Boakye Agyarko laments

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister

Former Minister of Energy and Presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Boakye Agyarko has observed that real love has fled the elephant family

According to him, hatred and disunity become major problems in the NPP most especially when the party is in power.



“We are more united when we go into opposition, but when we come to power, and then we are disunited”. He disclosed this on live radio



He also revealed that, there are a lot of issues confronting the party currently that need to be resolved before they go into the 2024 general election which the NPP is seeking to break the eight.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the Former Energy Minister stressed that, “there are a lot of issues in our party, we don’t love ourselves as we are supposed to”.



Mr Agyarko who is seeking the mandate of delegates of the NPP to make him the flagbearer for the 2024 general election, promised to make unity of one of his top priorities because without it, retaining power would be difficult.

Reading from a party document released back in 2017, Mr Boakye Agyarko revealed the data available to him by the party indicates that “when we are in opposition we become one but immediately we get power, then everybody takes his path”.



The NPP will on November 4, 2023, hold the party’s presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.



The Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye-led vetting committee last week cleared all 10 presidential aspirants who filed their nomination forms for the special Electoral College election.



The ten aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



