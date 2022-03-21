'There isn't a wicked agenda in Ghana' – Oppong Nkrumah tells politicians

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has asked Ghanaian politicians to be honest with themselves on the issue of fuel price hikes and not present the issue as if the Akufo-Addo government has a wicked agenda against the citizenry.

The prices of petroleum products keep soaring biweekly, a situation President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has attributed to global circumstances.



Speaking about some measures being put in place by the government to lighten the fuel-price burden on Ghanaians, Mr. Akufo-Addo told Accra-based Citi FM on Monday, 21 March 2022: “For the causes of the petroleum price hikes, there are two parts to it: First, we need to have an honest conversation about the causes of the petroleum price hikes globally, and then we need to also be honest with ourselves about what we can all do to contain the situation”.



“Here, I’m speaking to politicians”, he clarified.



“We all need to be honest with the impact of the global petroleum situation on the local market. Though it may have a huge effect, there is some truth we need to tell ourselves that it is not as though there is some wicked agenda in Ghana”, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.



“But also, even while admitting the difficulties, the government cannot also throw its hands in the air and say it is because of a global situation. So, what can government and other stakeholders do? The government has imposed levies on petroleum; levies which go into the entire fiscal framework, and every pesewa on petroleum go to add to total domestic revenue, which is not enough.”

“There is a legitimate question: can government cut any further on its revenues that are coming from petroleum? What about the margins that accrue to BDCs and OMCs? Can those margins be dealt with in any way?” he asked.



“In terms of hard currency available to the importers, can anything be done about that? In terms of the sources of refined products…can there be some policy discussions on amending those sources so that the cumulative effect is that, impact on the Ghanaian pump price is mitigated? All the cuts are on the table”, he said.



He added: “The president has given some instructions. As of now, I’m sure some discussions are ongoing. The government has indications on what it will prefer and it is putting those indications on the table. But you need the partnership of the BDCs, OMCs, [the] banks among others to achieve significant impact.”



“The total levies come up to one cedi ninety pesewas. If you took it down, the amount as a percentage of the price build-up maybe not be that significant. If the global situation keeps going the way it is going, it may not mean much at the pump prices. So, you want to examine the full continuum of issues, so that when you finally crystallize….then you can actually achieve more impact no matter what happens on the international scene,” the minister intimidates.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added that after the meeting, “I suspect that maybe the Finance and Energy [Ministers] may speak together on matters of fuel”.