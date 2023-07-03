There’ll be a stampede if a free flight to UK, US is offered - Dormaahene

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II

Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has disclosed that a stampede will likely result if a free flight out of the country is offered.

In comments made at the 10th anniversary event of the passing of John Evans Atta Mills (July 2, 2023), the chief intimated that there was the need for leaders to emulate the governance style of the late president.



“Just now if I say, there is a plane outside waiting to take some of us to the US or the UK, I’m sure there will be a stampede. That is where you will see a chief who will throw away his regalia and lead the race to enter the plane.



"If that should happen, do you think the linguist will stay back? What about the slave? that will result in a big stampede,” he said as the room broke into giggles.



The Dormaahene has in the past blasted government over the state of the economy and the low levels of development in his area and across the country.



One of his harshest critiques was a riposte to the government’s decision to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout of US$3 billion.



He described the amount as meagre and chided the government for failing to manage the economy properly.

In his view, there is a link between the financial support government was seeking from the lender and recent push on same-sex relations.



Addressing a gathering in Dormaa in April 2023, he was captured in a viral tape stating thus: “These days, if you have heard, government is stranded and says it is going to the IMF, is that right?



“How much money is government looking at, is it not three billion dollars? It is small,” he stressed.



He then drew the link with LGBTQ+ by drawing in recent comments made by US Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to Ghana.



“It is small, because of 3 billion have you seen someone came recently, this woman , how we joined in prayers for her to become vice to the American president.



“Did you hear what she said recently during a visit? That men be allowed to marry men and women be allowed to marry women, we won’t accept it.”





