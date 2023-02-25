1
'There'll be chaos if Obi doesn't win' - Some Nigerians in Ghana fear election aftermath

Naija Elec.png A Nigerian sharing her view with MyNigeria TV reporter

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

As Nigeria holds elections, MyNigeria TV took to the streets of Accra to find out from some Nigerians living in Ghana their views on the election scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

While praying for a successful and peaceful election, they dreaded what would happen if they election was not conducted freely and fairly.

According to some of them, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, is competent and capable of winning the election claiming, "there'll be double wahala if Peter Obi doesn't win'.

Although majority of them expected Peter Obi to win, they made it clear that they would accept any outcome because they didn't think there would be any foul play.

The nationals lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for the measures it has put in place to ensure the election is fair.

