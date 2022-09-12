There'll be famine in Ghana over the next 2 years – Nigel drops new prophecy

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied that Ghana will, within the next two years, see an unprecedented food crisis.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to start storing food items and other necessities before it became too late.



Nigel Gaisie added that Ghanaians must believe him and take the necessary precautions because God revealed this famine and other prophecies that have already come to pass, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to him.



“Anybody listening to me now if you don’t have maize, find some and store it; if you don’t have milo and sugar, find some and store it; anybody listing to me, with the Spirit of God upon my life, if you don’t have enough fuel go and find some and store because in the next two years ahead there [will be] unprecedented hunger in this country.



“I am telling you that the hunger that will be in Ghana will be more than that of 1983. God has used me to disclose a lot of things, including the death of the Queen,” he said in Twi in a Power FM interview monitored by Ghana.



“There are things that can be done to avert these, but I am not going to mention them because the people you are speaking for will be the same people who will be insulting you. But the fact remains that Ghana is currently in a very bad place, and things will get worse,” he added.

Nigel Gaisie, during his December 31, 2021, asked for prayers for the Queen of England, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



According to the prophet, he had seen in his vision that the people of Great Britain would be thrown into a state of mourning.



“Let’s pray for the monarch of England. The lord carried my spirit, and I got to Buckingham Palace. Then I saw that there were a lot of flowers and I saw that great England was crying. Let’s pray for the Queen,” he said.



Queen Elizabeth, who is the longest-serving monarch in the world, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96 years.



IB/SEA