There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has once again prophesied that there might be a military overtake in Ghana.



According to Rev Bempah, he saw a serious gunfight break out at the seat of the presidency involving personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service which cost a lot of lives and shocked the foundations of the government.



He urged the security apparatus in the country to take the prophesy he has given seriously, adding that every Ghanaian must pray to help avert this coup which will happen this year (2022).

“I saw something in the realm of the spirit concerning Ghana and I want to give you a prayer topic... please, those of you who do not understand me do not insult me when you hear it. Because it is not my imagination, it is something that if we don’t pray about it will happen.



“I saw some people attack at the presidency, I was people attacking the set of the presidency, the people were wild. There were some groups of people who were resisting that attack and it turned into a fight in the country and I saw blood being spilled. So, the security agencies in the country, if you hear this statement, take it seriously and beef up the country’s security. If we don’t pray, some people will make an attempt to stage a coup.



“These things (coups) are normally done in secrecy but this time it happened in the open. It will happen like a terrorist attack but this time around the direction is pointed at the government. I saw the exchange of fire between the police and soldiers and the government was shaken, there was confusion in the government. So, we have to pray about this,” he said in Twi.



He urged Ghanaians not to insult him if there hear the prophecy but they should rather pray to avert it.



This is not the first time the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries has prophesied that there will be a coup in Ghana.

In January 2021, he prophesized that there will be a coup in Ghana.



Watch a video of Owusu Bempah's prophecy below:







Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:



