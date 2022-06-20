There must be national dialogue on national cathedral – Nana Yaa Jantuah

An amount of $350 million is estimated to be used for the national cathedral

General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, has called for a nationwide dialogue on the National Cathedral.

She asserts this dialogue is the only way government can answer the many questions and concerns of Ghanaians, and also render accounts to them.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that the National Cathedral project which was initially designed to cost $100 million now will cost $350 million.



For the past week, the North Tongu MP has accused the government of siphoning public funds to facilitate a project it propagated as a personal and private pledge.



So far, the North Tongu MP has put out documents showing that an amount to the tune of GHC200 million has been dished out for the construction of the project.

“There should be a countrywide dialogue on the National Cathedral project for the government to tell us why the project is costing us that much. The $350 million is too much and they need to tell us the procurement processes and every other thing that caused the project to rise from $100 million to $350 million,” she told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political show.



According to her, the $350 million is a huge sum and “we need the government to account for every single penny.”



The politician suspects monies allocated to the cathedral may have been dished out without regard to parliamentary processes or strict public procurement practices.