There’re infractions with laws in Ghana – Asah Asante

Parliament of Ghana

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) Political Science Department, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has stated that there are infractions with the laws of the country.

This comes on the back of Parliament’s launch of 30th Anniversary Celebration of Parliamentary democracy.



Speaking on the floor of the House, Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson charged politicians to be mindful of negative impressions their actions create on the minds of citizens.



According to him, military interventions are not in the interest of national progress and thus conscious efforts should be made to keep them out of the governance process.



Majority leader and minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on his part called for a new constitutional order.



The Suame MP demanded some changes to the constitution to respond to current realities.



Commenting on the anniversary on Starr FM, Mr. Asante stated Ghana has done marvelously well with rule of law ever since the introduction of democracy.

But he however pointed out that there are infractions with the laws governing the nation.



“The law is working but I must also admit that there are infractions that we have experienced over the years and continue to experience. But that doesn’t undermine what we have done in terms of rule of law. Generally speaking, rule of law is working but we know there are problems related to that. Evidence of that can be seen at USA department human right report captures some of these things,” he explained.



He also lauded Ghana’s electoral development since attaining democracy.



According to Mr. Asante, government has attained several achievements ever since the nation stated democracy with infrastructure development, law enforcement and other aspects of the economy.



“When you talk about democracy, any meaningful democracy we are talking about free and fair elections. And we have seen over the years how far we have come. Apart from the 1992 election which was marred with controversies. Subsequent elections have proved to be free and fair and that is a feather in our cap. We have done well by improving the democratic credentials through our electoral system. Electoral processes moving from opaque ballot box to transparent ballot box. To all the things we can talk about including the devices we use in elections. So far so good in that direction,” Mr. Asante stated.



He added, “That is not to say everything is 100 percent correct, we have seen incidents of rigging, very little can be said about that. Incident of vote buying and the rest of them. But the good news is that this country has taken the trouble to meet this thing. And I will give credit to civil service societies, individuals, groups and the state itself. The conscious effort to rig the political system of these evils that try to reveal their ugly heads in the political system.”