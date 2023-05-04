There’s a desperate attempt to rig NDC presidential primaries – Duffour’s team cries foul over register

The Duffuor team is raisin an alarm over a possible rigging of the presidential primaries race

Per a letter written to the General Secretary of the NDC from the Duffuor campaign team, there seems to be a pervasive feeling that attempts are being made by certain paid persons within the Elections Directorate of the NDC, to rig the upcoming presidential primaries in favour of a certain candidate.

According to the Duffuor team, those persons engaging in obvious underhand activities, are not believing the extent to which the Duffuor-mania is buzzing all over the regions as the former Finance Minister continues to make solid engraving in-roads, hence the attempt to do the unthinkable.



Not prepared to allow any form of thievery nor rigging, the Duffuor Campaign Team, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, fired a warning letter to the General Secretary of the NDC vis-a-vis the non-citing of the Delegates List/ Voters Register that is to be used for the May 13 elections.



This letter which was very blunt, stated emphatically the legal ramifications of not making available the Voters Register per the Guidelines and Regulations of the NDC.



It is quite obvious that keeping the Voters Register away from the Duffuor camp is to prevent them from having enough time to do a thorough auditing of the register ahead of the election.



“We are too smart for this type of archaic childish rigging formula and so they can never use it to steal our victory” Kofi Kukubor, a member of the Duffuor Campaign Team has said.



Indeed, the letter to the General Secretary was signed by the same Kofi Kukubor, and he is very empathetic that the Duffuor Team shall not accept any attempts to use underhand tactics to rig the election in favour of any candidate.

“In fact, we are so principled that we shall not even accept any agenda to rig the elections in favour of us. We are confident of winning hence our commitment to ensuring that the right things are done”.



It is very baffling how 9 days before the elections, the voters register is still not available to even the a particular Presidential candidate.



Obviously, there are very good reasons why the election should be postponed for all the right and proper things to be done so as to ensure a free and fair voting process.



There is also credible information that some individual delegates have written to their constituency Chairmen demanding the registers to confirm if their names are on it



From all indications, there is a looming legal process to place an injunction on the election because of the very dangerous nature of the current situation.