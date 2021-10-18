There’s a probability he spoke Akufo-Addo’s mind - Otokunor on Lord Commey’s power comment

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Kofi Boamah Otukonor

• Lord Commey recently said the NPP will not be handing over power in 2024

• Otokunor is asking the president to denounce Mr Commey’s comment



• NDC will defend its victory in 2024 by all means, Otokunor



The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Peter Otokunor, has intimated that the Director of Operations at the Presidency may be sharing the presidents’ thoughts when he recently told a delegate conference that the NPP will not be handing over power in 2024.



Addressing delegates at the annual conference of the Greater Accra Regional chapter of the NPP, Lord Oblitey Commey said that the NPP must adopt every measure possible to retain power.



But reacting to Mr Commey’s comment in an open letter to the President, the NDC Deputy Secretary demanded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo comes out to deny the comments of Mr Commey lest it is interpreted as his own position.

“I have chosen to write to you and not address Mr. Commey directly on his comments, because of his close proximity to you and the role he plays for you at the Presidency, hence the probability that he was speaking your mind.



“He intimated in his statement among other things, that you Mr. Akufo Addo have said you will only hand over power to an NPP Presidential Candidate and that you are not handing over power to an NDC government. First of all, I want to believe Mr. Lord Commey was not speaking your mind even though he was representing you at the said NPP Conference, if that is not the case, then it will be imperative to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of the integrity of the Presidency, that you deny in no uncertain terms the comments of Mr. Lord Commey,” Mr Otokunor wrote on his Facebook timeline.



He described the comments by the Director of Operations at the Presidency as an example of some of the intentions by some governments in the West African sub-region which has led to the staging of coup d’etat in some neighbouring countries.



While reiterating the NDCs “do or die” mantra going into the next general elections, Mr Otokunor stressed that the NDC will go all out to ensure their victory in the 2024 elections which he described as non-negotiable.



Read Otokunor’s open letter to the President on Lord Commey’s comment below:

OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO ON THE COMMENTS OF MR. LORD COMMEY, HIS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AT THE PRESIDENCY.



Dear Mr. Akufo Addo,



I have watched with outrage a video of Mr. Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency and a leading member of the NPP circulating on social media. I have chosen to write to you and not address Mr. Commey directly on his comments, because of his close proximity to you and the role he plays for you at the Presidency, hence the probability that he was speaking your mind.



He intimated in his statement among other things, that you Mr. Akufo Addo have said you will only handover power to an NPP Presidential Candidate and that you are not handing over power to an NDC government. First of all, I want to believe Mr. Lord Commey was not speaking your mind even though he was representing you at the said NPP Conference, if that is not the case, then it will be imperative to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of the integrity of the Presidency, that you deny in no uncertain terms the comments of Mr. Lord Commey.





Having said that, it is evident that the tantrums of Lord Commey is symptomatic of the fear of defeat borne out of the blatant failure of your government and the maladministration of same, which has brought in its wake unbearable economic misery and has further threatened the security and stability of our democracy, as has been the case in the sub-region. His comment is yet again, another typical example of political intentions that precipitated recent coup d’tats in some neighbouring countries.



Mr. President, with the events of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, the 2020 election violence and its attendant fatalities still fresh on our minds, you will be deceiving yourself to think that we shall take such comments lightly.



Therefore, let it be known to you Mr. Akufo Addo and your assigns including Mr. Lord Commey that absolutely no amount of violence, cowardice induced tough talk, systemic manipulation or political aggression will save the NPP and any remnants of your bunch of clueless incompetent appointees from defeat in 2024.



And never again will the use of electoral violence, dictatorial aggression, election manipulation and political bloodshed by your government go unresisted, unresponded and unanswered. We dare you to try, Mr Akufo Addo. We dare you!



Indeed, if you are not aware, let me share with you the stark reality of your Presidency today. The reality is that you have lost grip of the government, you have lost touch with the oath you took and the people you took the oath on their behalf. Mr President, your government has outlived its usefulness and do not even deserve a day in government.

And be informed that the NDC is energized more than ever to deliver power in 2024, no matter what it takes or cost, even at the peril of our lives. Victory 2024 shall be non-negotiable Do or Die affair for us as a party. We are ready to confront and neutralise any form of aggression, and whiles at it, be reminded that we have been better at it, at least history provides enough evidence. We can't fail the suffering masses of our country and our generation of young people.







Finally, Mr. President, let me assure you once again for emphasis, with certainty and without any shred of equivocation, that power shall change in 2024 and when it does you shall handover to an NDC government with despatch without delay or hindrance and with your eyes widely open. That much, I can assure you and your assigns Mr. President. Thank you



Cde. Peter Boamah Otokunor



