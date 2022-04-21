There’s no food shortage in Ghana - Paul Amaning

Paul Amaning, NPP Chairman hopeful

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Region New Patriotic Party NPP Chairman hopeful, has commended farmers for their critical role in ensuring food security in Ghana.

He said the pivotal role farmers played in averting food shortage at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Paul Amaning thus pledged the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the agricultural sector to continually thrive.



“This year’s event has taken on added significance because of the efforts of our farmers in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is wealth in agriculture, and the government will continue to create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector,” Paul Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Original TV



He argued that what several players in the agric sector have bemoaned is low stock, an event he would not describe as food shortage.

“Not shortage. I wouldn’t call it shortage. Shortage of what? You have to define what is shortage. The stocks are low, prices are very high because stocks are low. No, it is not a shortage. I wouldn’t call it shortage, he noted"



According to him, farmers have been unable to access enough fertiliser, another reason for the low supply of foodstuff in the market.



On the matter, Paul Amaning explained that producers of fertiliser in the international market are facing challenges, hence, Ghana being an importer of fertiliser would bear the brunt of any shortfall.