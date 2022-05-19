2
There’s no good reason to start drinking alcohol, it has no health benefits – Dr. Osafo

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alcohol has only social benefits, Dr. Osafo

Excessive intake of alcohol has serious health consequences – Dr. Osafo

Excessive use of alcohol leads to hypertension and stroke

The Chief Executive Director (CEO) of the Medicas Hospital, Dr. Yaw Osafo, has urged persons who have not started taking alcohol not to indulge in the act.

According to Dr. Osafo, there is nothing special about taking alcohol and it has no health benefits, so people should not feel any pressure to drink it if they don’t already.

“I always say that there’s no good reason to start if you don’t drink now. This is because alcohol, apart from its social benefits – i.e. drinking alcohol is a social phenomenon – but it doesn’t have any health benefits … if anyone who wants to use alcohol, should do it responsibly, in order not to abuse it,” myjoyonlince.com reports.

Also, Dr. Osafo cautioned persons who already take alcohol against taking it excessively because it increases the risk of developing hypertension, stroke, and stress.

“Stress indirectly contributes to the elevation in blood pressure, especially when we talk about ischemic stroke. With hypertension, when the body undergoes any kind of stress, be it physical or emotional, one can develop this condition,” he noted.

He explained that stress leads to the release of stress hormones such as cortisol, a steroid hormone that leads to high blood pressure when produced in high quantity.

He also cautioned the public against smoking since it has the same health implications as alcohol intake.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
