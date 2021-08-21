There’s no hardship in Ghana, Mahama fueling perception - NPP

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of fueling a perception of hardship in the country.

Director of Communications for the party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, addressing journalists, stated that President Akufo-Addo is working hard to increase productivity and improve livelihoods.



“We are not frightened of John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you ‘oh it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, Ghana is hard’. Then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back.”



According to him, the gains made by the Akufo-Addo-led government, including the creation of new regions are substantial and impacting lives.

He further added that the NPP is not scared about the return of Mr. Mahama in 2024.



“We’re not frightened by John Mahama. We know he cannot give you a good education, we know he cannot give you good health, he will collapse NHIA. We know he cannot manage the economy. Interest rates, inflation will go up, growth will drop and we’ll go back to the IMF,” he said.