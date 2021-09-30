There's no iota of truth in it - Eugene Arhin reacts to Abii National Savings and Loans claims

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

• A Facebook user alleged that effective October 4, Eugene Arhin will become a majority shareholder of Abii National Savings and Loans

• Eugene Arhin has refuted this claim



• He has urged the public to treat the news with the contempt it deserves



There’s trending news on social media that the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, is the majority shareholder of Abii National Savings and Loans.



This news, published by a Facebook user with the name, Promise Dumevi, said effective October 4, Eugene Arhin will become the majority shareholder of the afore-mentioned financial institution.



“Eugene Arhin takes over Abii National Savings and Loans company as the majority shareholder. Effective 4th October 2021. Inside sources confirmed,” the Facebook user posted.

Reacting to this, Eugene Arhin described the news as fake.



He stated that there’s no iota of truth in the publication and called on the public to treat the news with the contempt it deserves.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Director of Communications at the Presidency said, “My attention has just been drawn to this. It’s nothing but a fabrication and an outright lie, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it. Kindly treat it with the contempt it deserves.”



Read the Facebook post below:



