There’s no politician in Ghana without BP – NDC MP

Bawa Braimah Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase

The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, Mr Mohammad Bawah Braimah says there is no politician in Ghana who does not have blood pressure (BP).

His comments come after a brother of a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North constituency, Mr. Joe Justice Appiah, died.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Bawa Braimah urged all to take their health seriously and do frequent checkups to avoid deaths caused by cardiac arrest and high blood pressure.



For those who are diagnosed with BP, he advised them to take their medicines frequently as prescribed by their doctors in order to live longer.



“These sudden deaths remind us to check our health very well since some of us may be suffering from cardiac arrest or heart failure. So, I will urge all of us to take our health seriously. If you often check and they put you on medication, do well to take your medicine every day,” he advised.



“There is no politician in Ghana who does not have BP due to the nature of our politics as well as the negativity associated with our communication. Sometimes you hear things from people you least expect and you will be surprised. I think there is no politician in this country or the whole world who does not have BP so let us take good care of ourselves.”

Touching on covid-19, Mr Bawa Braimah said most politicians including the president cannot escape blame.



“The president is the number one culprit because there were many events he graced where covid-19 protocols were broken,” he said.



He said he was not sure the covid-19 protocols will be observed at the NPP National Delegates Conference, saying the leaders flout the protocols themselves after preaching it.



Meanwhile, he urged the leaders to practice what they preach by observing the protocols so that others can follow suit.