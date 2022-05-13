There’s no trust in the Ghanaian economy – Analyst reveals

File photo

Financial Accountant and Tax Analyst, Julius Gyimah, says the mistrust in the Ghanaian economy is largely based on the fact that the government has not been accountable to the people.

‘When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ghana received some revenue from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank “but the question is where have these monies gone to? The lack of accountability on what the monies were used for is driving Ghanaians to ask these questions.



We heard those accounts were presented to Parliament and the Speaker didn’t allow it to be interrogated. These are things we expected the gov’t to come out with and be accountable and transparent. We need to see where the money has gone. The gov’t said it spent 19 billion on COVID-19 relief in the 2021 budget as COVID-19 related expenses.”



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.tv Ghana’s Fact Sheet show, he disclosed, “This time around the trust that is not in the economy is largely dependent on the fact that gov’t has not been able to come out well to be able to explain to Ghanaians that this is where we are.”

Speaking on the implementation of the e-levy, he shared it will be a hard task for government to be accountable for the policy, which will again cause mistrust amongst the citizenry.



According to him, the government’s accountability is key to nation building saying, “What the Ghanaian want is the proper accounting of the revenue generated from the tax. Doing this will build trust amongst the citizenry and contribute more to nation building.



He is hopeful the government aside from being accountable will become open with the citizenry, sharing with them the true reflections of the country’s fiscal standings.