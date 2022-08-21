There's no way NPP can rig election 2024, unless they kill us - Otokunor

NDC Deputy Secretary, Peter Otokunor

Deputy Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor, has said his party is poised to stop any attempt by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2024 general elections.

He stressed that every plan by NPP will be aborted as the NDC will ensure that what he describes as "manipulation, intimidation and aggression" that happened during the 2020 polls at various polling stations, does not repeat itself in the upcoming general elections.



Speaking on Oyerepa TV, Peter Otokunor further said, "There is no way that the plans and criminal activities of the NPP will materialize in the 2024 elections because nobody in NDC including me, Otokunor will sit aloof to allow what happened in 2020 to repeat itself. Unless they kill all of us."



Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of NDC, John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, disclosed that the party has learnt its lessons from the 2020 elections and will make sure they win the next elections on the electoral grounds.



According to John Dramani Mahama, the Electoral Commission (EC) has proven on countless occasions to be hostile to the NDC.

He noted that one of the strategic steps of the party is to ensure that they win the next elections at the polling station and not to resort to the Supreme Court.





2024 is a liberation battle for our people and the NDC shall exhibit zero tolerance for any state sponsored manipulation, intimidation and aggression.#MoreActionLessTalk#OTWinsYouWin pic.twitter.com/I5lGi2OVHB — Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (@potokunor) August 19, 2022

ESA/WA