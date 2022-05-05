There’s nothing as powerful as an economically empowered woman - Communication Strategist

African Women’s Voices show on eTV

Communication Strategist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inspire Today, Mrs. Etornam Sey, has stated that there is nothing or anyone more powerful than a woman who is economically empowered.

In an interview with Mrs. Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show, she observed that some mothers do the right thing by engaging their children in conversations around reproductive health. However, some do not do so because they are either shy or afraid of introducing their kids to such topics.



“There’s nothing as powerful as a woman who is economically empowered. While we the NGOs are working day and night to help the girls so that they stay in school, you the woman must be out there ensuring that you’re breaking your back, doing all you can to provide for your daughter,” she said.



She made an instance with the story of a young girl who reportedly lost her virginity to a carpenter because she needed him to buy her a sanitary pad that costs just GHC7.

“What kind of future is she going to have with this carpenter?” she quizzed.



According to Mrs. Sey, “If this girl is not lucky, she may not even be able to go back to school again but if her mother was there for her and was making extra effort to provide for her, then she would know she does not need anybody because her mom would go lengths to take care of her.”



She advised that mothers should be very open with their children and have strong conversations with them.