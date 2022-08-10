'There's nothing in it, it is hollow' - Customs boss 'discredits' OSP's corruption report

Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), head of Customs Division of GRA

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, has formally reacted to a corruption report released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, OSP.

According to Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), a careful reading of the report showed that it was much ad about northing.



Addressing matters raised in the 12-page document at a Customs Division Management Retreat in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, earlier today (August 10), Col. Damoah said of the report: “If you read it very well, there is nothing in it. It is hollow.”



He also stated that any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work.



He noted that the source of the Special Prosecutor's interest in him and his office was because of his express refusal to second a key official of Customs to the OSP.



His comments come on the back of a report which has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.

The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



Col. Kwadwo Damoah, referring to SP Kissi Agyabeng stressed that he had survived a number of attacks on his hard won reputation and that he will survive this one brought on by 'small boy' Agyabeng.



“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at a retreat in Kumasi.



“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…



"I sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” he added.





