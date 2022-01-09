There’s nothing wrong with Nigel Gaisie’s video with his ‘niece’ – Kumchacha

Nigel Gaisie trends over viral Tik Tok video

Gaisie explains lady involved is his niece



Kumchacha defends Nigel Gaisie



The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has jumped to the defense of Prophet Nigel Gaisie over his recent viral video saga with a young lady.



According to Kumchacha critics of the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel need to cut him some slack stating that he sees nothing wrong with the said video despite some persons describing it as compromising.



“This is normal. It is just like me being at home and my nephew or sibling of mine coming to meet me shirtless and then deciding to take a picture or video with me. I may not be minded that the picture or the video will go out on social media.

"Judging from the content of the video alone, I think Nigel did no wrong. You haven’t seen the girl sucking on his breast in the video and neither is Nigel doing same.



"They were sitting in a chair and the only thing you might find wrong with it is that Nigel was shirtless. We can only speak to what we see and from that it is normal,” Kumchacha stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



A video of a shirtless Prophet Nigel Gaisie and the young lady, he says is his niece, found its way onto the internet. Some critics have since levelled various allegations against the church leader based on the video.



However, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has come out to deny the allegations revealing that the lady in question is his niece whom he named as Sandra Mantey – a daughter of his biological sister.



In light of the video going viral, prophet Kumchacha has advised the public, especially women to be cautious of recording and exchanging their sexual escapades adding that the consequences of such content finding its way on the internet may be dire.

“You may do something today and not know the consequences it will bring in the future. If you are a woman in a relationship or married and your partner requests for your naked picture or phone sex... for the women they think that shows love.



"He may love you while you are doing it but the day you too will have a problem it may lead to blackmail. So women should not engage in that act,” he cautioned.



Watch video below:



