There's so much 'good news' in this country - Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of Inter City STC, Nana Akomea says he has not lost hope in Ghana and called on Ghanaians to be confident in the government to salvage the economy.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea asserted that "there is so much good news" in Ghana, therefore asking the citizenry to heave a sigh of relief.



He pointed out why one should be proud of this nation stressing, "we are very stable. We are one of the most stable countries in West Africa, if not Africa. We have peace in this country. When you look at our tourism figures, it's overwhelming. We have stability and security. We are modernizing rapidly. When you look at the digitization programme by Dr. Bawumia, it is changing the society".

He continued; "We are ahead of other African countries by far and now, in the world economy, if you don't become digital; you will die. We are moving very, very quickly on this digital [economy]. When you take our security, we have maintained the peace and security and stability of this country...These are all very good news that you can't even calculate its value."



The STC Boss, after highlighting the pride in being a Ghanaian, however called on the leaders of the country to stop their corruptible practices.