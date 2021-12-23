There’s so much tension in the country, we are sitting on a time bomb – John Mahama’s Aide

A Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says he is worried about the direction the country is heading to under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, things are getting worse daily with no solution from the NPP government over the years.



“There is so much tension in this country,” he bemoaned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Adding that, “The country is sharply divided. If you speak to any security person, the person will tell you we are sitting on a time bomb.”

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe was discussing a meeting between his boss, former President John Dramani Mahama and the cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere Darko over the controversial E-Levy bill.



