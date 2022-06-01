There was a reduction in domestic violence cases in 2020 - DOVVSU Director

In 2020, there was a significant reduction in the number of cases of abuse and violence at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

This was announced by Chief Superintendent Owusuwaa Kyereh, the Director of DOVVSU when she spoke with GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a seminar on domestic violence, childcare and child custody.



She explained that cases of domestic violence continue to be on the rise but the statistics show that the numbers are gradually reducing.



“Domestic violence is still ongoing in the country. When you look at our statistics, there are years that the statistics is low for domestic violence in terms of cases reported and there are times that it goes up.

“So, for instance in 2020, we had a decrease in the number of cases reported. So, if we’re looking at it based on statistics, we’d say yes, there was a reduction in 2020. We’re yet to come out with the 2021 statistics. We are still collating it – we’re almost at the final stages and when it’s done, we’ll then compare it to the previous one,” she said.



Watch her speak about it here:



