There was one NPP MP in the lobby during the budget vote - Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has dismissed allegations that the house did not have a quorum when he put up the question for the approval or rejection of the Economic Policy and Financial Statement of the government for the 2022 financial year.



According to him, there was a number of 138 Members of Parliament in the chamber including a Member of Parliament from the NPP.



He said the NPP whose name he did not mention was seated at the last row of the Majority side by the side door facing the Speaker’s lobby.

This he adds took the number to 138 at the time the voting was been held.



"Please let it be known that there were more than 137 MPs on the Floor when I put the question for the approval or rejection of the Economic Policy and Financial Statement of the government for the 2022 financial year often referred to as the Budget for 2022.



"After the rejection of the request by the Minister of Finance to be given more time to consult the expanded leadership of Parliament, one member of the Majority Caucus came to sit on the last row of the seats on the Majority side by the side-door facing the Speaker’s lobby. That took the number of attendants at that moment to 138. So when the question was put by me to the Plenary, the Hon. Gentleman remained silent," he said.



The Majority in Parliament has said the voting which led to the rejection of the 2022 budget was unconstitutional as there were 137 members present instead of 138.



But the Speaker has responded to these on a Facebook post.

