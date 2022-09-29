There were people clapping and saying ‘away,’ we saw that – Adom-Otchere analyses booing video

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Paul Adom-Otchere has delivered a touchscreen analysis of the viral incident involving the purported booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a musical concert on September 24.

The Good Evening Ghana host showed two edited videos of what he said was the official footage from the organizers or the production company and that of an individual filming with their phone.



He told his audience on the September 27 edition of Good Evening Ghana that presenting both videos was to allow them, “…make a determination if this was booing or not, of course, there were people who were clapping and saying ‘away,’ we saw that as well.”



After showing the footage with the booing portions, he concluded: “This is somebody’s mobile phone that is filming some people who are clapping the president off the stage and you have to contrast that with the very unanimous heralding of the president unto the stage by the audience at the event.



“How this becomes booing and it becomes a story and media are using it and the president was booed, I am not too sure how. But this is the real stuff of what happened,” he added.





The booing incident: Exactly what happened?



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the concert that had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.

As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



About the Global Citizen group and its festival



Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.

The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.



The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.



